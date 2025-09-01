AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. $LENZ

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ opened at $38.63 on Monday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LENZ. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

