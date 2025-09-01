AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Position in Workiva Inc. $WK

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 56,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,184,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $82.31 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.