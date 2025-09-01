AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 15.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Quantum Computing stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 3.88. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on QUBT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,849,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,542,996.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,717.60. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,369,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.