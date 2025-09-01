AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Stake in Boston Omaha Corporation $BOC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 143.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 11.9% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 445.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Boston Omaha Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

