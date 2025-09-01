AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 10,689 Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 52.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Shore Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,680. The trade was a 28.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

