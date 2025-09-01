AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,587 Ameren Corporation $AEE

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Ameren by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

