AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of INSP stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

