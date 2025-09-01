AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,821,000 after buying an additional 339,758 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,604,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 648,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $89.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

