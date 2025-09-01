AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2,396.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after acquiring an additional 794,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $72,800,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research upgraded CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,738. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

