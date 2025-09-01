AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,400,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 82,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,616,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 283,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,260,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 128,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,897 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Medical REIT

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 102,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $669,395.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,395.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.