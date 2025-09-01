AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IAC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 61,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

