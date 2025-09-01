AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IDXX opened at $647.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

