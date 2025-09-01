AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $105.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 881.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.