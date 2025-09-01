AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 978,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 113,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,901 shares of company stock worth $4,141,052. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

