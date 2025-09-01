AlphaQuest LLC Sells 15,524 Shares of Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Udemy by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.77. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The business had revenue of $199.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.