AlphaQuest LLC Sells 18,847 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Exp World were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Exp World by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 1,608.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Exp World in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exp World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.83 on Monday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on Exp World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 8,700 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $87,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 527,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,324,619. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

