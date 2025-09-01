AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,897 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $41,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $38,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after purchasing an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $138.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

