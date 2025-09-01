AlphaQuest LLC Sells 474 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 367,315 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,434,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,686,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $139.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

