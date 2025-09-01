AlphaQuest LLC Sells 697 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matson by 30.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MATX stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

