AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.