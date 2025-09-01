AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
