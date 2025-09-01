AlphaQuest LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%
NASDAQ ORKA opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.26. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORKA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
