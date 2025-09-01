AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,453,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,778,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after purchasing an additional 234,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

