AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 1,816,811 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 968,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,699,000 after buying an additional 230,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 682,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after buying an additional 117,053 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 114.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 634,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after buying an additional 338,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.70 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.