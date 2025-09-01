Altimmune, Inc. $ALT Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,378,854 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Altimmune by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Altimmune by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 128,204 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $3.83 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

