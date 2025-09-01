American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. $FF

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,326 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 262,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $4,507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of FF opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $35.67 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

