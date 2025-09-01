American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in IDT Corporation $IDT

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. IDT Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.79.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

IDT Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.