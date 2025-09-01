American Century Companies Inc. Sells 80,026 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LYTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 6,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $139,957.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,487.04. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $174,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 114,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,489.28. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $927,931. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $22.93 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

