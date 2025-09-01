AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 191.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 155.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2%

AptarGroup stock opened at $139.11 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.