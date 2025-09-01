Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 241,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 813.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ARW opened at $126.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

