ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ATI were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.