Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

