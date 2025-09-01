Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

The company has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

