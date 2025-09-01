Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 649,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

