Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Engineered Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

