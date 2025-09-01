Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.