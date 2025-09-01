Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 30% – What’s Next?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,104,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 147,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Avanti Helium Stock Up 30.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Avanti Helium Company Profile
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avanti Helium
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.