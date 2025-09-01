Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,766 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 225,751 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

