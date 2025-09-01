Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Stock Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $182.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.