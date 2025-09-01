Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,630 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ball by 359.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 926,728 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $47,606,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $30,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Ball Stock Up 1.0%

BALL opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

