Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 29th

IREN, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Bullish, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to Bitcoin—whether by mining it, holding it on their balance sheets or providing related services such as exchanges, wallets and infrastructure. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements along with the additional risks and rewards specific to each company’s operations and regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
TeraWulf (WULF)
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Bullish (BLSH)
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
Cleanspark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
