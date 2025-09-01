BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 916,674 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,352. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,861. This trade represents a 48.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

