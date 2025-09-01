British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.