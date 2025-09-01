CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 778,652 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,612,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,872,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

