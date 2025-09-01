Ceragon Networks Ltd. $CRNT Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,419.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

