CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,429 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $34,179,000. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,156,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:CF opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.