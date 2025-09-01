Chain Bridge Bancorp (CBNA) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – NORTHEAST” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chain Bridge Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors 463 2543 1928 111 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $56.65 million $20.95 million 7.98 Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors $416.06 million $53.37 million 14.23

Chain Bridge Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp. Chain Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp 35.57% 15.37% 1.40% Chain Bridge Bancorp Competitors 12.49% 7.55% 0.85%

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

