Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $114.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

