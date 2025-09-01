Comerica Bank Acquires 19,671 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

