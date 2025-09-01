Comerica Bank Buys 6,318 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 631,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

