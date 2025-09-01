Comerica Bank Buys 6,525 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 299.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5%

Hasbro stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

